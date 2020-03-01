3 dead in goods train collision in MP

A+ A-

Singrauli: At least three people were killed and 13 wagons along with engine derailed on Sunday morning when two freight trains collided near the Ghanhari village, seven kms from Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district, police said.

The Indian Railway, however, has not taken the responsibility for the accident. The East Central Railway Public Relations department said the collision took place in the Merry Go Round (MGR) system, which is completely owned and operated by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Rihand.

According to the railways, “The accident took place when Rihand load rake was proceeding to an empty line in the Rihand MGR circuit at 04:30 a.m. on Sunday at a distance of 26.5 km from the MGR; due to side collision of empty rake with loaded rake in which three casualties are suspected (one loco driver, Assitant loco driver and one pointsman, all non Railway men).”

The accident appears to be caused either on the part of the driver’s carelessness or a fault in the signalling system, said the police.

The mishap has not affected rail passenger traffic as it occurred on the railroad exclusively used by the NTPC to ferry coal for power generation.

Details are being investigated by the NTPC. The railways said, “As per request of NTPC, Indian Railways is providing all support in the form of 140 Tonne Railway crane/ART, etc., for early restoration of the movement.”