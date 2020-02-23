3 dead in Hyderabad after car plunges into lake

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Three people were killed after their car fell into a lake at Vellanki village in Ramannapet Mandal of Yadadri district.

The incident took place on February 21 and the bodies were recovered from the lake at 11:30 am on February 22.

The deceased have been identified as Darne Madhu (38), the husband of Vellanki village sarpanch D. Rani, their son Manikanta (10), and their friend Sreedhar Reddy (25).

According to Yadadri Police, it appears that the car was being driven at a high speed and when the driver lost control of the car it plunged into the lake.