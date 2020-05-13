3 dead, TN Covid-19 tally at 9,227

Chennai: Three Covid-19 patients lost their lives and 509 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, said the state Health Department.

In a statement issued here, the department said three Covid-19 patients died taking the total death toll to 64.

As many as 509 persons tested positive for coronavirus, including five who had returned from overseas, in Tamil Nadu taking the total tally to 9,227.

A total of nine persons out of 927 persons who flew into Chennai by Air India Express between May 9 and May 12 have tested positive.

Incidentally, 21 districts have not reported any coronavirus positive case on Wednesday.

The number of Covid-19 patients who were cured and discharged on Wednesday was 42, and the total is 2,176.

According to the government, a total of 12,789 samples were tested taking to total to 2.79 lakh till date. Testing of 482 samples is under process.

The state capital Chennai continued to see the highest number of infections at 380 taking its total tally to 5,262.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 529. The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 6,984.

Source: IANS

