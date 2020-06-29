3 deaths, 121 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

By Qayam Published: June 29, 2020, 1:40 pm IST

Jaipur: Rajasthan has reported 121 new COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths till 10:30 AM on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 17,392, said the State Health Department.

The total number of cases include 402 deaths and 13,618 recoveries, State Health Department informed. Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases in the State standing at 3,274.

India coronavirus count has touched 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.

Source: ANI
