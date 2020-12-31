3 drug peddlers held in city, 10 Lakh worth narcotics seized

By SM Bilal|   Published: 31st December 2020 5:52 pm IST

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s task force on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers in city and seized narcotics worth more than 10 lakhs. According to the sources Nikhil, Faiz Mevati and Meroz Khan in illegal possession of Narcotic Drug i.e. MDMA, LSD blots, Ecstasy Pills, Weed/Hash Oil and Weed (Ganja) and selling the same to the drug users

About five years back the accused Nikhil Shenoy is came into contact with one Injoth Singh who is doing cloth business at AP and also in Hyderabad. Through him the accused Nikhil Shenoy is came into contact with the accused persons Faiz Mevati and Meroz Khan who previously worked in the cloth shop of Injoth Singh at Hyderabad.

READ:  Cyberabad police successfully shift hardware of 6.5 lakh IT employees to homes

All the accused persons Nikhil Shenoy, Faiz Mevati and Meroz Khan developed friendship with each other and used to meet regularly at the residence of accused Nikhil Shenoy.

The accused Nikhil Shenoy is also came into contact with two persons by name Faisal @ Osman of Lalaguda, Tarnaka, Hyderabad who is supplying Weed/Hash Oil, Ecstasy Pills and LSD blots by purchasing from unknown persons at Goa and Govind, R/o Inderavelly, Adilabad District who is supplying Ganja (Weed) to him. He is purchasing above said drugs from the above said persons and selling the same to the needy customers on higher rates through accused persons Faiz Mevati and Meroz Khan and earning money illegally.

READ:  Hyderabad: This mosque in flooded Osman Nagar operates as health centre

At present the accused persons Faiz Mevati and Meroz Khan are working in transport company Andhra-Gujarat Cargo at Jeedimetla, Hyderabad. Since their earnings are not sufficient to meet their family and lavish expenses.

The trio started drug business in Hyderabad and selling it to the selective customers.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM Bilal|   Published: 31st December 2020 5:52 pm IST
Back to top button