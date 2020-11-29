3 held, drugs worth Rs 35L seized at Goa beach village

Published: 29th November 2020
Panaji, Nov 29 : Hashish worth Rs 35 lakh approximately was seized in three simultaneous raids conducted by the Goa Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell in the beach village of Arambol in North Goa on Sunday, police said.

Three persons were also arrested during the raids, which includes one Chandan Singh, 35, from Rajasthan, who was arrested for possession of 2.3 kgs hashish valued at Rs 11.95 lakh.

Chhatra Singh, 36, a resident of Uttarakhand and Raju Lama, 35, from Himachal Pradesh were also arrested for possession of 2.10 kgs hashish worth Rs 10.50 lakh and 2.5 kgs hashish worth Rs 12.50 lakh respectively.

“These raids were conducted after tracking the peddlers for several days. The raids were conducted simultaneously,” Goa Police spokesperson Superintendent of Police Mahesh Gaonkar said.

