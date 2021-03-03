3 held for trying to dupe nursing home

New Delhi, March 3 : The team of Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested three members of a gang for attempting to siphon off Rs 68 lakh (approx) from the bank account of a nursing home in Northeast Delhi throguh fake cheques, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Arvind Kumar, Kulbhushan and Lokendra Rao.

The matter came to light when the Director of a hospital in Northeast Delhi lodged a complaint alleging that he received a message from his bank alerting him that a cheque of Rs 68.70 lakh has been presented for clearance.

He immediately stopped the payment. When he enquired about the cheque, he got to know that forged cheque bearing his fake signature was used.

During the investigation, the Branch Manager of Indraprashta Sehkari Bank Ltd said that the cheque was returned to account holder Arvind Kumar of “Care and Life Style Foundation”.

“A notice was sent to accused Arvind Kumar to produce the original cheque which was returned to him by Indraprastha Sehkari Bank Ltd but he neither joined the investigation and nor produced the original cheque,” said Bhisham Singh, DCP Crime.

The accused has been arrested and has been taken on two days police remand. During the interrogation, he revealed that he is the President of NGO “Life Style Foundation”. In May 2019, he met Lokendra Rao through Kulbhushan, a resident of Paschim Puri, New Delhi. Rao told him that he had a cheque worth Rs 68.70 lakh, which he wanted to encash. If the said cheque is realised in the account of his NGO “Life Style Foundation”, a huge amount of money would come which they can share. After some days Rao handed over a blank cheque of a Hospital of PNB Bank, for encashing the same.

Rao was apprehended on the tip-off by Kumar. He disclosed the location of Kulbhushan following which the police arrested him also.

Kulbushan revealed that the trio were involved in similar cases earlier also.

