By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 5:13 pm IST
3 held in Haryana for betting on IPL match

Chandigarh, Oct 5 : Haryana Police on Monday said it has arrested three people in Rewari on charges of betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

A police spokesperson said acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a flat in Manchanda Society, where three people were found betting on the IPL match.

The police have seized Rs 5,71,900 in cash, 12 phones, a laptop and two notepads from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Karan Singh, Om Parkash and Mohit.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

