3 held on charge of glorifying terrorism in J&K

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 6:38 pm IST
3 held on charge of glorifying terrorism in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 12 : The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that it had arrested three persons on charge of glorifying terrorism by pasting posters and displaying banners of terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pampore town.

The posters were pasted and banners of terrorists displayed on September 6 in Pampore by Nadeem Ahmad Dar of Dranbal, Irshad Ahmad Sofi of Tulbagh, and Shakir Ahmad Dar of Jalalabad in Sopore area of Baramulla.

“Incriminating material, including two computer systems along with accessories, and one printer were seized from a printing press, namely Rampage Advertising Agency, in Rengreth in Srinagar,” police said.

An FIR has been registered by police, which is investigating.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Erdogan, Michel president discuss latest developments in Eastern Med
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close