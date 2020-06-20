3 intermediate students commit suicide in and around Hyderabad

By Rasia Hashmi Published: June 20, 2020, 9:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: Three intermediate students committed suicide in Telangana. While one committed suicide for obtaining less marks, the other killed self for failing in a subject, another one committed suicide fearing failure in the exam.

According to Chandrayangutta police, 18-year-old Ajay Kumar resident of CRPF campus Chandrayangutta was the student of a private college. He could not secure marks as much as he expected. So he hanged himself to death.

17-year old Pravalika of Gajwel failed in one subject. Distraught over this she committed suicide.

In yet another incident, 17-year-old Shilpa hanged herself to death fearing failure before the results were announced.

