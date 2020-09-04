3 JEM hideouts unearthed in Kashmir

By News Desk 1 Published: 4th September 2020 8:53 pm IST
Srinagar, Sep 4 : In a joint operation, a team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army unearthed three hideouts of Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists in the Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

Police said that based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit in Buchoo/Kamla forests in Tral area of Awantipora, security forces launched a search operation.

“During searches, three hideouts of JeM were unearthed and destroyed. Incriminating material, including improvised explosive devices, were seized from the hideouts,” police said.

Police has registered an FIR in the matter.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

