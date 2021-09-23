Photos: 3 killed in a blast in Bengaluru

By Minhaj Adnan|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 23rd September 2021 5:21 pm IST
Bengaluru: A police person consoles a man at the blast site at New Tharagupet area in Benagaluru, Thursday, Sept.23, 2021. At least 3 people died in the explosion that look place in a transport gowdown next to a puncture shop. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Police personnel inspect the blast site at New Tharagupet area in Benagaluru, Thursday, Sept.23, 2021. At least 3 people died in the explosion that look place in a transport gowdown next to a puncture shop. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Police personnel inspect the blast site at New Tharagupet area in Benagaluru, Thursday, Sept.23, 2021. At least 3 people died in the explosion that look place in a transport gowdown next to a puncture shop. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Police personnel inspect the blast site at New Tharagupet area in Benagaluru, Thursday, Sept.23, 2021. At least 3 people died in the explosion that look place in a transport gowdown next to a puncture shop. (PTI Photo)

