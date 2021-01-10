3 killed in avalanche in Russian ski resort

Moscow, Jan 10 : A man, a woman and a toddler were killed after an avalanche hit a ski resort in the outskirts of Russia’s Arctic city of Norilsk.

The avalanche took place in the Gora Otdelnaya ski complex late Friday night, covering an area of 500-600 square metres with a snow thickness of three metres and affecting six houses, TASS news agency reported Saturday.

Rescuers retrieved a 14-year-old teenager from under the snow, who is now under intensive medical care with serious injuries, reports Xinhua news agency citing TASS as saying.

Two more people managed to get out of the snow on their own.

The emergency services have warned of the risk of a second avalanche in the area.

