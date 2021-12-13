3 killed in clashes between Hamas, Fatah in Lebanon

Published: 13th December 2021
Beirut: Three armed people were killed and eight others injuredin clashes between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Fatah, the two major rival Palestinian factions, at the Burj al-Shamali camp in Lebanon.

The clashes took place on Sunday during the funeral of Hamas member Hamza Ibrahim Chahine, who died in Friday’s explosions in the refugee camp, reports Xinhua news agency.

Media reports stated that the explosions were caused by a fire that erupted in diesel reservoirs located near a weapons warehouse.

However, Hamas announced in a statement on Saturday that the explosions were caused by an electrical fault leading to a fire at a warehouse containing a quantity of oxygen, gas, detergents and disinfectants used to fight against COVID-19.

