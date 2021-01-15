3 killed in Delhi scrap shop fire

New Delhi, Jan 15 : Three people were killed in a fire that broke out at a scrap shop in Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area, officials confirmed on Friday.

The fire broke out at the shop at around 11 p.m. on Thursday night and soon it engulfed small shanties above it where a family of a worker lived.

“Seven fire tenders were rushed to the site to bring the fire under control,” Atul Garg, Director Delhi Fire Service, said.

The fire was brought under control shortly and most of the family members were rescued, he added.

After the fire was doused completely, three dead bodies, almost completely charred, were recovered.

One victim is about 20 years and the second about 8-10 years.

The third victim is believed to be of one Rohit, a resident of Kamla Nehru Camp.

“Prima facie it has come to notice that Rohit came to the spot when the fire started to douse it and meanwhile got trapped in the fire and fell in the drain. He is aged about 20 years of age and works as a driver,” said Deepak Purohit, DCP West Delhi.

The exact cause of fire has not been established so far, however possibilities of a short circuit cannot be ruled out.

“A case u/s 285/304 IPC for negligent conduct with respect to fire and culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered at Kirti Nagar. The scarp dealer Tony Mehto is absconding and searches are underway to nab him,” the officer added.

