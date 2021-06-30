3 killed in Houthi missile attack in Yemen’s Marib

Sanaa: At least three civilians were killed in a ballistic missile attack launched by the Houthi militia in the country’s conflict ridden oil-rich province of Marib, a government official told Xinhua.

“Two ballistic missiles fired by the rebels landed on Marib city, leaving three civilians including a child dead,” the official told Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

Nearly 13 other civilians including children were injured as a result of the ballistic missile attack, the official said.

Later Tuesday night, the Houthi militia claimed responsibility for launching two ballistic missiles in Marib, adding that it had “targeted the Sahn al-Jen camp and the 3rd Region camp”.

The Iran-backed Houthis started a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government troops to capture the oil-rich province.

Marib hosts nearly 2 million internally displaced people, as the ongoing civil war has killed tens of thousands of people and taken the Arab nation to the brink of famine, according to aid agencies.

The UN has warned that the offensive on Marib could lead to a major humanitarian catastrophe.

A recent round of the UN-brokered negotiations between Yemen’s warring sides has failed to produce a ceasefire agreement.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.