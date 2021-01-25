3 killed in separate road accidents in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 25 : At least three persons including an employee of the fertilisers department have been killed in separate road accidents at different stretches of the city, the police said on Monday.

All three accidents took place on Sunday.

In the first accident, Ankur Kumar, 29, who worked in the Gurugram fertilisers department and lived with his family here was killed when he was heading to Jhajjar from Gurugram in his Swift Dzire car.

“On the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road, a truck came from the opposite direction and allegedly collided with Ankur’s car. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital at Gurugram Sector-10 where he was declared brought dead,” a police officer said.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC against the truck driver who is absconding since the incident.

In the second accident, a youth identified as Nitin lost his life on Sunday evening when his motorcycle was allegedly hit from behind by a crane near Basai village in Gurugram.

Nitin died in the hospital during treatment while the critically injured pillion rider Sahil received serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

A case of negligent driving against the crane driver was registered at Sector-10A police station.

The third accident claimed the life of a truck driver identified as Rajbir.

According to the police, Rajbir was transporting industrial materials from Bahadurgarh. Near the Farrukhnagar toll plaza on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, another truck ahead of his vehicle applied emergency brakes which led to a collision between the two trucks following which Rajbir sustained serious injuries and later, died at a private hospital.

A case of negligent driving was registered against the accused truck driver at Farrukhnagar police station in Gurugram.

