3 lakh migrants transported so far: South Central Railway

Hyderabad: Beginning with the first Shramik special train being rolled out from the Zone on 14 May 2020, South Central Railway (SCR) has run 235 Shramik trains and transported over 3 lakh migrant workers to their respective destinations till 05 June 2020.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR informed that out of 235 Shramik special trains, 146 services have been run from Telangana State to transport 1.87 lakh passengers while 71 trains were run from Andhra Pradesh to transport around 90,000 passengers and 18 trains were run from Maharashtra to transport around 24,000 passengers.

Migrant workers traveling from Secunderabad Railway station to their native places.

While the respective state government authorities handled the registration, identification and booking of passengers’ trains, Railways has drawn a comprehensive plan so as to ensure the total train operations are efficiently deployed to provide a hassle – free travel to all its passengers.

Rail operations were scheduled with precision, ensuring due process of sanitisation of railway stations and trains thoroughly. Movement of the trains was continuously monitored, giving precedence to all aspects of safety and security throughout the journey.

Railway officials took the lead to streamline boarding of the passengers in the special trains after completion of the other formalities by the state government authorities.

SCR officials providing food and water to the migrant workers traveling to their native district

Aspects related to supply of food and water facilities were also taken care at every stage, in coordination with the state governments. Norms associated with social distancing, wearing of masks etc. , were closely kept under check by the Railway personnel, said Gajanan Mallya.

General Manager advised them to strictly follow due to precautions during the course of their duties.

