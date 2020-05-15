UP: 3 migrants killed, over 70 injured in separate road accident

Jalaun/ Bahraich: Three migrant workers were killed and 71 were injured in separate road accidents in Jalaun and Bahraich districts, police said on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured.

According to Satish Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Jalaun, a truck with 46 migrants had started for their home districts in Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai four days ago.

However, it overturned and fell in a roadside ditch after being hit by another truck on late Thursday night.

Two people died on the spot and 40 others were injured and admitted to Orai Medical College, the SP said, adding that the truck driver informed the police about the incident.

Those killed have been identified as Sundari belonging to Chitrakoot district and Sher Bahadur Gautam of Bhadohi.

In another accident, a truck bringing migrants from Mumbai overturned as its driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting an electric pole on the Lucknow-Bahraich highway, police said.

The accident occurred under Chakkarpur Police Station and left 32 people injured, Additional SP Ajay Pratap Singh said.

All the injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital where one man identified as Ghulam Jilani (28) belonging to Bahraich succumbed to injuries. All the injured are said to be natives of Bahraich, the SP added.

A government spokesperson in Lucknow said Adityanath has directed the officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.