3 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

A cordon and search operation was launched in Kangan area of the south Kashmir district in the morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search turned into an encounter as militants opened fire towards the forces, who retaliated, according to the official.

Three militants were killed in the gunfight. The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras are being ascertained, the official said.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the site of the encounter, he added.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.