Hyderabad: In an incident that has shocked the city, the bloated body of a three-month-old girl was found floating in a nala at Chandrayangutta on Sunday night.

Chandrayangutta police along with locals have preserved body at mortuary as there were no immediate clues available to trace her parents.

Police stated the body of the child in a decomposed condition was found in the nala at the Gulshan Iqbal colony noticed by passerby who later alerted the police.

Police suspect the infant might have drowned a few days ago or someone might have abandoned the body in the nala. Later, a case has been registered by the police.

