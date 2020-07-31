3 more COVID patients die in Manipur; toll rises to 4

Imphal: Manipur registered three more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the states death toll to four, the health department said.

It said that 47 more people tested positive for coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours and the states tally rose to 2,505.

The fresh fatalities came a day after the state registered its first COVID-19 death.

Nineteen patients also recovered from the disease on Thursday and the total number of people who were cured of the infection stood at 1,672, the department said.

The state now has 829 active cases.

Of the 47 new cases, Imphal East district accounted for 14, while 13 are from Imphal West, 10 from Senapati, five from Churachandpur, two each from Kangpokpi and Thoubal and one from Tengnoupal district.

Meanwhile, two resident doctors at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the count of infected hospital staff to 22, sources said.

