3 more COVID patients die in Manipur; toll rises to 4

Posted By Qayam Published: 31st July 2020 9:50 am IST
covid19-coronavirus

Imphal: Manipur registered three more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the states death toll to four, the health department said.

It said that 47 more people tested positive for coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours and the states tally rose to 2,505.

The fresh fatalities came a day after the state registered its first COVID-19 death.

Nineteen patients also recovered from the disease on Thursday and the total number of people who were cured of the infection stood at 1,672, the department said.

The state now has 829 active cases.

Of the 47 new cases, Imphal East district accounted for 14, while 13 are from Imphal West, 10 from Senapati, five from Churachandpur, two each from Kangpokpi and Thoubal and one from Tengnoupal district.

Meanwhile, two resident doctors at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the count of infected hospital staff to 22, sources said.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close