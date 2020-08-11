3 more held in connection with drugs worth Rs 1,000 crores seized in Mumbai

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 11th August 2020 5:39 pm IST
3 more held in connection with drugs worth Rs 1,000 crores seized in Mumbai

Mumbai: Three more accused were arrested late on Monday night in connection with the seizure of 191 kgs of drugs worth around Rs 1,000 crores at Nhava Sheva port of Navi Mumbai by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Customs.
All the arrested accused will be produced before court today, said DRI on Tuesday.

“Two accused were arrested and produced in the court on Monday and they have been remanded to custody for 14 days. So far five people have been arrested in this case. The three accused arrested on late Monday night will be produced before court today. Further investigation is underway,” DRI added.

According to DRI, the drugs were being transported inside pipes and they cost around Rs 5 crores per kg in the market. 

Source: ANI
