3 more succumb to COVID-19 in Puducherry, 86 new cases reported

Puducherry: Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry taking the toll to 43 while 86 fresh cases were reported, a top Health department official said on Monday.

The 86 new cases pushed the overall tally of cases in the union territory to 2,872, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a press statement.

The number of active cases stood at 1,109 and those treated and discharged till now was 1,720, he added.

A 72-year old woman and two men aged 65 and 47 succumbed to the virus, Kumar said.

The three deaths in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday, pushed the toll to 43, he added.

As many as 76 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

Of the 35,704 samples tested so far, 32,291 samples tested negative and results of the remaining samples were awaited, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy stressed the need for all, including legislators, to wear masks and adhere to safety norms.

He told mediapersons through video that the failure of the opposition AINRC legislator N S J Jayabal to wear a mask while attending a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on July 23 led to the member contracting the infection.

People’s representatives should stick to safety norms and set an example to the public, the Chief Minister said.

Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, his deputy M N R Bhalan and MLAs underwent tests for COVID-19 on the premises of the House today after the AINRC legislator tested positive for the virus on Saturday and was admitted to a private hospital.

Source: PTI