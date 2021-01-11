3 more suspects including PA to Akhilya Priya held in kidnapping case

Hyderabad: Making further arrests in the sensational Bowenpally kidnapping case,the Hyderabad Police have arrested three more suspects, including her personal assistant.

Addressing a press conference Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the arrested persons were N.Mallikarjun Reddy, a private employee from Miyapur, B.Sampath Kumar PA to Akhila Priya and a resident of Lodha Belleza apartments in Kukatpally, and D.Bala Chennaiah, a driver from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh have participated in the offence.

He said that the investigation so far hints that that it was an organised crime, ‘meticulously planned and executed by Akhila Priya herself’.

The purchasing of SIM cards for the commission of the offence to procuring fake vehicle number plates, everything was planned.

The technical evidence explains how the crime was planned and executed.

The kidnap episode on January 5, has been found to have links to Praveen Rao and his brother purchasing a 25-acre land near Hafeezpet in 2016. The deal was reportedly mediated by AV Subba Reddy with the assistance of the late Bhuma Nagi Reddy, Akhila Priya’s father.