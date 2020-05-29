3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, total count 58

Imphal: Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, raising the total number of such cases in the state to 58, an official said.

All three hail from Imphal West district, he said.

Necessary containment measures and contact tracing were underway, the official at the state’s COVID-10 common control room here said.

Manipur currently has 53 active coronavirus cases.

Five patients have been discharged following their recovery.

The state, which was declared COVID 19-free on April 19, recorded a surge in number of cases with migrants from other parts of the country returning home.

Churachandpur district in the state has reported the maximum number of cases at 20. Of them, 18 are Chennai returnees.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.