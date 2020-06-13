3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, total count 107

Aizawl: Three more persons, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total tally in the state to 107, a Health Department official said on Saturday.

All new patients had recently returned to the state from other parts of the country, he said.

Of the 403 samples examined at Zoram Medical College (ZMC ), a dedicated facility from the treatment of COVID-19 patients, three persons were diagnosed with the disease late on Friday night, the official said.

They are from Aizawl district and aged between 24 and 57 years, he said.

“The three patients have been admitted to the ZMC,” the official said.

Taking into account the fresh cases, the number of active coronavirus patients in the state rose to 106.

The first patient in the state, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24, recovered from the disease in early May.

The maximum of 45 cases were reported from Lunglei district, followed by 25 from Aizawl and 11 from Kolasib.

Nine cases were found in Mamit, five in Champhai, four in Lawngtlai, three in Saitual, two each in Khawzawl and Siaha and one in Serchhip.

Of the 11 districts in the state, no coronavirus case was found in Hnahthial district so far.

Meanwhile, at least 8 people, suspected to be infected with COVID-19, have been admitted at ZMC on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the hospital.

Source: PTI

