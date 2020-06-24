3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram; total count 145

By Qayam Published: June 24, 2020, 2:53 pm IST
Coronavirus

Aizawl: Three more persons, including two women, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state’s tally to 145, an official said on Wednesday.

Of the three cases, two were reported from Aizwal district and one from Lunglei, he said.

A total of 647 samples were tested at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and Lunglei civil hospital on Tuesday, and three were found positive for the disease, Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma, spokesperson of the health department on COVID-19, said.

“Of the fresh cases, two had recently come from Delhi and were in institutional quarantine facilities, while a woman was found to have contracted the disease through contact with her father who had tested positive for coronavirus on June 13,” he said.

Pachuau, who is also the state nodal officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said there is nothing to panic as the woman was placed under home quarantine before she tested positive for the virus.

She was admitted to ZMC on Wednesday morning, Lalmalsawma said.

Mizoram currently has 126 active cases, while 19 have recovered from the infection.

Altogether 11,964 people have so far returned to Mizoram from different parts of the country and abroad in the wake of the lockdown, another official said.

“We expect that 1,155 more people will come back soon and the number of returnees could increase as stranded people continue to register their names with the state government,” he added.

Source: PTI
