3 more test positive for COVID-19 in U’khand, tally rises to 75

Dehradun: Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 75, a Health department bulletin said here on Thursday.
The latest cases were reported from Dehradun late on Wednesday night, it said.
All of them had a travel history from outside the state, a health department spokesperson said.
Two patients, including a man and a woman, had travelled from Delhi recently while another man had arrived in the state in a taxi from Goregaon in Mumbai, he said.
Fifty COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand have been discharged after recovery, one has died and the number of active cases stands at 24.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.