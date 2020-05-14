3 more test positive for COVID-19 in U’khand, tally rises to 75

Dehradun: Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 75, a Health department bulletin said here on Thursday.

The latest cases were reported from Dehradun late on Wednesday night, it said.

All of them had a travel history from outside the state, a health department spokesperson said.

Two patients, including a man and a woman, had travelled from Delhi recently while another man had arrived in the state in a taxi from Goregaon in Mumbai, he said.

Fifty COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand have been discharged after recovery, one has died and the number of active cases stands at 24.

Source: PTI

