3 more test positive in J&K, tally rises to 41

Jammu: Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday raising the total number of infected people to 41 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rohit Kansal, government spokesman said no new case of coronavirus was reported from Kashmir today while three more positive cases have been reported in Jammu division.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients has risen to 41 in the Union Territory out of whom 27 are being treated in Srinagar and 14 in Jammu hospitals.

Authorities have fanned out teams in the Valley who are trying to identify and isolate people who have so far hidden their travel history and sneaked into areas where they could trigger community transmission of the dreaded virus.

So far, two COVID-19 patients have died while two have fully recovered from the infection in J&K.

Source: IANS

