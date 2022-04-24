3 Muslim employees sacked post Khargone violence, say no cause given

Following the violence in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone on the occasion of Ram Navami earlier this month, four Muslim employees were laid off for allegedly spreading rumours.

The three employees were identified as Chirag Idris, Masoom Kala, and Ijraeed Raool, who along with their supervisor Akbar Rafiq Khan, were fired from their job. Days after their expulsion from the Khargone Municipal Corporation, the workers are yet to be given a reason.

A mere WhatsApp message saying that they have been removed from work was sent to them by the higher authorities. “I have been fired. My only mistake was following the orders of the Nagarpalika Health Officer Prakash Chitey,” a supervisor at the Khargone Nagarpalika was quoted as saying by Maktoob Media.

Media reports suggest that Khan has been suspended, and Chitey added that only the chief medical officer knows the reason for laying him off. Khan was supposed to gather workers to clean up the lake and a few other areas after the Ram Navami procession.

The corporation reportedly fell short of workers, following which Khan arranged for a few workers. Among the newly arranged employees, Idris, Kala, and Raool were travelling on the bike toward their assigned site, when they were stopped by the police, and their pictures were clicked.

Later, they were all fired without any explanation. The corporation authorities have been ignoring the workers. So 41 have been arrested in connection with the violence, and section 144 has been imposed in Khargone.