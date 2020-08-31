3 Naxals arrested, arms and ammunition seized in Ranchi

Two pistols, 29 cartridges, and three mobile phones were seized from their possession

By Mansoor Updated: 31st August 2020 3:44 pm IST
arrested

Ranchi: Three Naxals belonging to the proscribed outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) have been arrested in Ranchi and arms and ammunition seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police teams arrested the Naxals in Namkum and Pandra police station areas on Saturday night, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police, Surendra Kumar Jha, told reporters.

“They were staying in rented houses and making extortion calls to prominent businessmen in the city,” he said.

Two pistols, 29 cartridges, and three mobile phones were seized from their possession, the SSP added.

Source: PTI
