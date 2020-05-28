3 Naxals killed in Jharkhand encounter

Ranchi: Three Naxals were killed and two apprehended after a gunbattle with security forces in Jharkhand on Thursday, officials said.

They said the encounter, followed by an ambush on a reinforcement party of the Central Reserve Police Force, took place in the Manmaru-Tebo area of West Singhbhum district.

The security team was led by the 60th battalion of the CRPF along with state police and the first exchange of fire took place at about 5 am.

Three Naxals, including a female, have been killed while two Maoist cadre have been apprehended, they said.

An AK-47 and a rifle were recovered after the encounter.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.