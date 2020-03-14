3 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

A+ A-

Sukma: Three Naxals including a woman have surrendered before police and CRPF officials in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district said a senior officer.

The Naxals surrendered themselves on March 13.

“A campaign is being carried out by the CRPF and police against the Naxals in the state. Many Naxals have surrendered themselves earlier as well. This time three Naxals have surrendered themselves and few with cash rewards on their head,” said Shalabh Sinha, Superintendent of Police (SP).

The surrendered Naxals expressed disappointment on the ‘hollow Maoist ideology’.

One of the surrendered Naxal said, “We have decided to leave the Naxal outfit. We were disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology. We are impressed with the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government.”