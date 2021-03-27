3 new cases push Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally to 4,463

Aizawl: Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally rose to 4,463 on Saturday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The new patients, coming from Mumbai and Bengaluru, tested positive for the disease upon their arrival at Lengpui airport near Aizawl, state nodal officer for the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Pachau Lalmalsawma, said.

The two male patients from Mumbai are Railway staffers, while the woman patient from Bengaluru is a bank employee, he said.

Mizoram now has 26 active cases, while 4,426 people have recovered from the disease and 11 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The state has thus far tested over 2.49 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 630 on Friday, he added.

