3 of a family die after paying 40 lakh to corporate hospital

Hyderabad: Even as the Telangana government has put a restriction on private hospital charges, corporate hospitals continue to fleece the coronavirus patients.

In one such heart-rending incident, three members of a family died while undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital in Somajiguda. The victims include head of the family Satyanarayana Reddy, his wife.

The family claimed that it spent Rs 40 lakh for treatment of 3 family members. When the family expressed its helplessness to pay another 8 lakh 50 thousand, the hospital refused to hand over the body of Satyanarayana Reddy.

After much argument and public pressure the hospital handedover the body after collecting further 2 lakh.

Satyanarayana Reddy’s son Anreddy Radhesh accused hospital of criminal negligence in his father’s case. He said he cannot describe in words the ordeal his family went through during the past four weeks. He said despite the bitter truth that they spent Rs 40 lakhs, the three members of the family not only lost their lives but also not well taken care of.

Anreddy Radhesh revealed his terrible experience of losing both parents and cousin to COVID-19. Radhesh hails from Maheswaram mandal, Dubbacherla village. He took to Twitter and pointed out how due to lack of proper medical treatment and excessive billing by the private hospital he lost his father, mother and brother.

Literally nobody knows how my situation was from past 4 weeks I lost my mom and dad my brother too , nobody knows how I am facing this situation. My dad yesterday that is 28 July 2020 asked for the change of diaper nobody turned up,”

Literally nobody knows how my situation was from past 4 weeks I lost my mom and dad my brother too , nobody knows how I am facing this situation. My dad yesterday that is 28 July 2020 asked for the change of diaper nobody turned up, pic.twitter.com/UoyOHJMGDq — Anreddy Radhesh (@anreddy_radhesh) July 29, 2020