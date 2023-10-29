3 Passenger dies as two trains collide in AP’s Vizianagaram dist

Local police have launched a rescue and relief operation. There is darkness at the accident site, which has made the rescue operation difficult.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 29th October 2023 9:12 pm IST
Train collision in Vizianagaram dt of AP Rayagada Express rams into Palasa Passenger from behind in Alamanda
Andhra pradesh Rayagada Express rams into Palasa Passenger from behind in Alamanda- Twitter

Visakhapatnam: Three passengers were killed while several others were injured after two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday night.

Three coaches of Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train derailed after Palasa Express collided with it near the Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block).

The Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha, while the Palasa Express was heading to Vizianagaram from Palasa in Srikakulam district.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and other officials of East Coast Railway have rushed to the accident site.

The local administration and the NDRF have been informed for assistance and ambulance service, while an accident relief train has reached the site, railway officials said

