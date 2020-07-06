3 police personnel suspended in connection with Kanpur attack

They have been suspended for laxity in duty in connection with the death of eight police personnel in Kanpur, a police PRO said.

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: July 06, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
vikas dubey

Kanpur:  Three police personnel, including two sub-inspectors and a constable, have been suspended on charges of laxity in duty in connection with the death of eight policemen in Kanpur, a senior official said on Monday.

“A preliminary inquiry has been initiated against all three policemen, including sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajeev, all posted at the Chaubeypur Police Station,” Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P said.

An FIR would also be lodged against the policemen and they would face further action if their involvement is proved during the course of the inquiry, the SSP added.

Source: PTI
