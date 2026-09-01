When people think of Hyderabad’s landscape, they usually picture granite boulders, arid scrublands, and urban lakes bounded by concrete embankments. But just a few hours beyond the Outer Ring Road, the terrain shifts dramatically. Driven by the mighty Krishna and Godavari river systems, vast reservoirs reach deep into forested valleys and rocky gorges, forming serene backwaters that feel worlds away from the city’s concrete sprawl.

For weekend road-trippers and nature enthusiasts, these water bodies offer an unexpected alternative: tranquil shorelines, island-hopping on local fishing boats, and starlit camping under clear skies.

Siasat.com has curated a list of three serene backwaters near Hyderabad worth hitting the highway for.

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1. Vizag Colony and Yelleswaragattu Island

Located in Nalgonda district, 150 km from Hyderabad, Vizag Colony sits right on the edge of the sprawling Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir. Settled decades ago by workers from coastal Visakhapatnam who moved here to construct the dam, this quiet fishing village has quietly turned into one of Telangana‘s most picturesque escapes.

The highlight here is Yelleswaragattu Island, a rocky, uninhabited hill floating in the middle of the backwaters. Local fishermen offer coracle and country boat rides across the calm, green-blue expanse to the island, making it a popular haunt for off-grid camping, fresh local fish, and sunset photography.

2. Pathala Ganga and Srisailam Dam Backwaters

Situated, 220 km south of Hyderabad, the backwaters around Srisailam offer a dramatic mix of spiritual heritage and rugged nature. As the Krishna River cuts through the dense Nallamala Forest Reserve, its dammed waters create a massive reservoir framed by steep, forest-covered gorges.

At Pathala Ganga, visitors can take a ropeway or descend hundreds of stone steps down to the water’s edge. From here, motorboats ferry travellers deep into the river gorge toward the ancient Akkama Devi Caves, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding tiger reserve canopy meeting the deep river waters.

3. Kinnerasani Reservoir and Sanctuary

Tucked away in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, 290 km from Hyderabad, the Kinnerasani Dam creates a tranquil backwater ecosystem surrounded by the dense flora of the Eastern Ghats.

The backwaters here are dotted with small, densely forested islets that host a thriving population of wildlife, including marsh crocodiles, spotted deer, and migratory birds. Telangana Tourism operates motorboat rides across the reservoir, giving visitors a chance to spot wildlife along the shoreline while navigating through one of the state’s most untouched eco-tourism zones.