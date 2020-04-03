3 sent to jail for attacking officials in UP

Rampur: Three persons have been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly pelting stones at police and administrative officers who were enforcing the lockdown in Rampur’s Bhabbal Puri locality on Wednesday evening.

Three others booked in the same case are absconding.

As per reports, Additional District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar, tehsildar Mahendra Bahadur Singh and SHO Durga Singh were patrolling the area, along with other officials, on Wednesday evening when the accused attacked them.

The officials, however, were not injured.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said that a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act against six people.

Three of them – Mohammad Altaf, Mohammad Gulfam and Mohammad Nafees, all residents of Miyan Wali Masjid in Bhabbalpuri – were arrested and sent to the jail.

An FIR against them was registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 147 ( rioting), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332(voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of other), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and section 3 of the Disaster Management Act.

The ASP added that a manhunt was launched to nab the other three accused.

Source: IANS

