3 soldiers killed in IS attacks in eastern Iraq

The incident took place on Sunday evening when IS militants sporadically opened fire on Iraqi army outposts in the Udheim area.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 13th September 2021 12:31 pm IST
3 soldiers killed in IS attacks in eastern Iraq
Photo: PTI

Baghdad: Three Iraqi soldiers were killed and two others wounded in attacks by the militants of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq’s eastern province of Diyala, a local security source said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when IS militants sporadically opened fire on Iraqi army outposts in the Udheim area, some 60 km north of the provincial capital Baquba, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attacks resulted in the killing of three soldiers and the wounding of two others, Mohammed al-Obaidi from the local tribal fighters told the news agency.

MS Education Academy

Despite repeated military operations in Diyala, IS militants are still hiding in rugged areas near the border with Iran, as well as the sprawling areas extending from the western part of Diyala to the Himreen mountainous area.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since Iraqi security forces fully defeated the IS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, IS remnants have since melted in urban areas or deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button