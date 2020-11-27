3 soldiers killed in LoC ceasefire violations by Pak



Jammu: Three Indian soldiers were killed in ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, official sources said on Friday.

Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh were critically injured on the LoC in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district during firing by Pakistan troops on Friday. “Both injured soldiers later succumbed to their injuries,” Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said.

Meanwhile, Subedar (JCO) Swatantra Singh — critically injured on the LoC in Poonch district on Thursday — succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

“Subedar Swatantra Singh, Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh were brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to them for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the spokesman said.

At both these places the Indian Army responded strongly to enemy fire.

Source: IANS