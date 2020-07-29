3 terrorist associates nabbed in J&K

3 terrorist associates nabbed in J&K

Srinagar: J&K police in North Kashmir’s Bandipore district arrested three terrorist associates on Wednesday, officials said.

According to details the three arrested have been identified as Abrar Gulzar of Bagh Bandipora, Mohd Waqar resident of Chitty Banday and Muneer Ahmad Sheikh resident of Quil Muqam Bandipora.

Police said as per its records they were involved in various subversive activities besides providing logistic support and assistance to active terrorists operating in Bandipora.

Police said incriminating material has been recovered from their possession.

Police have registered an FIR and further investigation has been initiated.

Source: IANS
