3 TRS MLAs are ready to form new political parties: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today made sensational remarks against ruling TRS party. He claimed that three MLAs of the party were planning to form their own political party if they did not get Cabinet berth in the ruling party’s leader KTR’s cabinet.

Referring to the recent visit of Chief Minister KCR to Yashoda Hospital, Sanjay mocked that if t was necessary for the CM to cite is ill health to make his son KTR as the next CM of the state.

He alleged that there was a fight was going on in the ruling party for the cabinet berths in KTR’s cabinet. However, he made it clear that the change of the CM was an internal affair of the ruling TRS party and added that it was the choice of the Chief Minister to make his son, daughter or nephews as the next CM of the state.

He said that it was not proper for the CM to cite his health as an excuse to effect change of guard in the state. He wished that CM KCR should lead healthy life.

Addressing media persons at the state party headquarters after welcoming some leaders into the party fold, K. he said that they would feel happy even if the TRS President KCR made a dalit leader of the party as the next chief minister of the state.

Commenting on the language of CM KCR, he wryly said that he would learn the language from the CM. Targeting the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the CMO was working only to receive commissions. He also alleged that the CMO was receiving the commissions even from CIs of the state

