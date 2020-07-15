3 TS private medical colleges to provide free corona treatment

Hyderabad: To boost coronavirus treatment outside the existing public healthcare system and with people rushing to private hospitals, a few private medical colleges have been roped in by the Public Health Sector to offer free COVID-19 treatment to both confirmed and suspected patients. “This initiative has been taken to ensure there is no shortage of beds in any zone of the GHMC,” said Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday.

Under this initiative, three private medical colleges — Mamataha, Malla Reddy and Kamineni institute — have been enlisted by the officials.

“A part of the same initiatives, seven more private teaching hospitals would also be added to the list,” informed the Director of Public Health.

According to the Governor of Telangana’s tweet on Wednesday, district hospitals, TIMS and private medical colleges are to provide COVID-19 treatment. Currently, 98 hospitals and diagnostic centres are offering testing facilities to track and test the cases as early as possible.

Further in her tweet, the governor stated that dash boards have been set up at the hospitals to inquire about the bed status. Home quarantine call centres have also been installed to educate the citizens about the self-treatment and solve their queries related to COVID-19 treatment.