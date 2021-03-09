3 ULFA leaders held for ‘plotting’ to assassinate Assam minister

Guwahati, March 9 : The Crime Branch of Assam Police on Tuesday arrested three members of the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), including the outfit’s Vice President Pradip Gogoi, on charges of “assassination conspiracy”, the police said.

An Assam police spokesman said that Pradip Gogoi, Manab Pathak and Ketu Mudi were arrested for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to assassinate a top BJP leader and minister in Assam.

“The three ULFA leaders, along with some unidentified members of the group, conspired to assassinate the Finance Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma, by using firearms and explosives,” the spokesman told the media.

Sarma, a former Congress leader and minister turned BJP leader, also holds the health, education, PWD and other portfolios.

When the media asked Gogoi why he was arrested, the ULFA leader said that he was only joking about something and has been arrested due to someone’s stupidity.

While Gogoi was held from his Guwahati residence, the two other ULFA members were arrested from the hill district of Karbi Anglong.

The pro-talk faction of the ULFA has been engaged in talks with the Centre for the past few years.

