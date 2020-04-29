3 weeks of friendship: WH, unfollows PM Modi on Twitter

NEW DELHI: In a rather surprising move, President of United States of America Donald Trump and the official Twitter handle of the President-White House – has unfollowed PM Modi on the social media platform.

Besides the PM, the White House has also unfollowed other India-related accounts — President Ram Nath Kovind, the Prime Minister’s office, Indian embassy in Washington DC (@IndianEmbassyUS) and the US Embassy in New Delhi, reported outlookindia.com on Wednesday.

The same was reported by India Today, and television news portal NDTV.com

It’s hardly been three weeks, the official Twitter handle of the US administration had started following non-American accounts related to India.

The rare move came after India partially lift the ban on export of pre-ordered Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to help his country fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following which Trump profusely thanked PM Modi and the people of India. Two days later, White House handle followed PM Modi and other Indian accounts.

And on April 11, PM Modi was the only world leader who was being followed by the official Twitter handle of the US administration.

Following this, the number of Twitter handle followed by the White House had risen to 19.

Now the White House has unfollowed all these Twitter accounts and follows 13 accounts all related to the US administration and Donald Trump.

It is now not clear why the White House took the sudden decision to unfollow PM Modi on Twitter.

