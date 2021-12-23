3 year old girl kidnapped in Secunderabad, cops hunt for culprits

Hyderabad: In a sensational incident a three year old girl was reportedly kidnapped by motorcycle borne kidnappers on Thursday afternoon. Sirivela Uma, the mother of the child had lodged a complaint with the Gopalapuram police stating that on Thursday noon, her three year old child Keerthana went to play in front of her house at Regimental Bazaar and after 5 minutes she went to feed her but she couldn’t find her.

On receiving a complaint police registered a case and took up investigation.Preliminary enquiries revealed that the girl was reportedly kidnapped by unknown persons and taken away the girl on two wheeler.

“We are examining the CCTV footage in the area, we suspect it as a kidnap case and investigation is under way” said B Sai Eshwar Goud Inspector Gopalapuram police station.