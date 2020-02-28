3-year-old girl raped during marriage function

A+ A-

Mainpuri: A three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an unidentified youth in the bathroom of a marriage hall in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district.

The incident took place late in the Bhogaon area in Mainpuri district on Wednesday night. The girl had come with her parents to attend a wedding.

She was playing around and then went missing, but the parents did not notice her absence.

A woman guest at the wedding went to the washroom and saw the minor girl lying on the floor and bleeding. She later told the police that she had seen a youth coming out from the washroom while she was entering.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar said the girl’s condition is stable, and a medical examination has confirmed rape.

He said that an FIR has been registered under section 376 (rape) of IPC and the POCSO Act.

More than a dozen persons have been detained for questioning.

The SP further said that though eight CCTV cameras were installed inside the marriage hall, footages were not available due to technical issues in recording. “We have also formed four teams to investigate the matter and nab the accused whose sketch has been prepared on basis of the description given by the woman who saw him,” he said.

The police are also screening the videos recorded by a videographer during the function to get clues about the suspect.