3-year-old Palestinian boy critically injured by Israeli fire in West Bank

Tel Aviv: At 8:52 p.m. Thursday night a report was received by Magen David Adom about 2 people wounded by gunfire on Route 465 near Halamish – also known as Neveh Tzuf- in Samaria.

MDA medics and paramedics in cooperation with an IDF medical force are providing medical treatment on the scene to two Palestinians, including a 3-year-old boy in critical condition and a man about 40 years old said to be in serious condition. A helicopter was launched to the location.

Also Read UN Palestinian refugee agency seeks $1.6bn in funding

The circumstances behind the shooting have not been revealed, but the IDF confirmed that there was a report of gunfire aimed at its outpost by that town.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)